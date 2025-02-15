Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index decreased by 0.1% as it reached 8,498.853 points. Total weekly turnover almost halved when compared to the previous week, generating €0.58m across 131 transactions. Out of 21 active equities, four closed higher while another nine closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index headed south by 0.1%, as it closed at 1,185.486 points. A total of 64 issues were active, 18 of which advanced while 27 traded lower. The top performer was the 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032, as it registered a 3.2% increase, ending the week at €99.50. Conversely, the 4.5% BNF Bank plc Unsecured Sub Bonds 2027-2032 closed 3.5% lower at €96.50.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted marginally by 0.04%, to close at 951.168 points. Out of 26 active issues, 13 headed north while the other half closed in the opposite direction. The 1.40% MGS 2046 was the best performer, as it closed 0.9% higher at €65.18. On the other hand, the 4.00% MGS 2043 ended the week 1.5% lower at €103.46.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) registered an increase in its share price for the third consecutive week. The equity closed at €1.80, translating to a weekly increase of 1.7%. The banking equity was the most liquid, as it generated €242,179 across 35 deals.

Likewise, HSBC Bank Malta plc posted a 2.1% increase in its share price, closing at €1.45. Trading activity involved 31 trades, with a total value of €137,581.

The share price of APS Bank plc dropped by 3.3%, closing at a weekly low of €0.59. A total of 36,069 shares were exchanged over 14 deals.

RS2 Software plc experienced a 6.3% decline from last week, closing at €0.45. Trading activity involved seven trades, with a total trading value of €14,726.

GO plc retracted by 2.3%, closing at €2.60. Trading activity occurred over four deals, all traded at €2.60. A total of 10,567 shares exchanged hands, generating €27,474 in turnover.

International Hotel Investments plc closed at €0.45, recording a 1.8% loss in its share price. Trading activity included a sole trade of just 165 shares.

The share price of The Convenience Shop Holding plc rose sharply as it increased by 15% from the previous week’s price, closing at €0.92. Trading activity involved two trades, with a total trading value of €6,583 over 7,199 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc recorded a 3.2% decrease in its share price, closing at €0.755. Only one trade took place, involving 31 shares for a total value of €23.

The share price of Malta Properties Company plc closed at €0.35, reflecting a 9.8% decrease. Trading activity included two deals, with a volume of 4,910 shares and a trading value of €1,719.

VBL plc experienced a 6.3% drop in its share price, reaching an all-time low of €0.15. A total of two deals, totalling €2,663, were spread across 17,750 shares.

Company announcements

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) announced that it has requested MFSA admissibility for the listing of €35m 5.30% Unsecured Bonds, maturing in 2035 to be traded on the MSE. The issue will help part-finance the company’s existing €45m 5.75% Unsecured Bonds, which will mature on May 13, 2025. Bondholders of the maturing bonds will be given priority to subscribe to the new issue by exchanging their holdings.

Malta International Airport (MIA) recorded 507,574 passenger movements in January 2025, marking a 9% year-on-year increase. Italy remained the top market, accounting for 20.8% of total traffic, followed by the United Kingdom. Poland secured third place for the third consecutive month, benefiting from increased flight capacity by Ryanair and Wizz Air, whilst Germany and Spain completed the top five markets. The busiest travel day was January 4, with over 27,000 passengers travelling on 165 flights.

MIA will meet on February 24, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2024. The board will also consider whether to declare the payment of a dividend to the company’s shareholders.

HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that it held an extraordinary general meeting on February 13. During the meeting, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution under special business. The company has been authorised to furnish information, including unpublished price sensitive information, to a bona fide offeror/s.

The Accountant General is offering an aggregate nominal amount of €300m, with an over-allotment option up to €150m, of Malta Government Stocks. The 3.00% MGS 2030 will be offered to retail investors at €101, which corresponds to a YTM of 2.8082%, whilst the 3.50% MGS 2035 will be offered to retail investors at €100.50, which corresponds to a YTM of 3.4438%.

Applications for retail investors will open at 8.30am on Monday, February 17, and will close at 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 19.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.