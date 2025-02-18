OBITUARIES

WILLIE. On Sunday, February 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, Capt. WALTER WILLIE of Msida, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Margaret, his daughter Diana, her partner Giuseppe Cali, his son Timothy, his wife Sue and their son Kane. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 19 at 9am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WIRTH. On February 16, RISETTE, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearly beloved brother Edgar Wirth and his wife Nanette, her sisters in-law Gladys Wirth and Anna Wirth, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, as well as her carer Sheryl. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, February 19 at 9.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

IN MEMORIAM

BUSUTTIL – MICHAEL BUSUTTIL, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly missed and always loved, today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. His wife Olympia, his children Nadya, Rudolph, Mark and Anne Marie, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA. In loving memory of LYNDA on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by her sons Sean and Karl, her brothers Ralph, Eric and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – CHARLES. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Pauline, Joanna and Jesmond, his in-laws Raymond, Noel and Sylvana, his grandchildren Karl Matthew, David, Malcolm, Maria and Jean Claude. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. Cherished memories of JOHN on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Cecilia, his children Mark, Andrew, Daniela and her husband Piers, his beloved grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

In loving memory of RONNIE GALEA on the 12th anniversary of his death on February 18 A most loving, dear husband to Maria, née Cremona, a devoted father to Karl and Marisa, and Pierre, a doting and much loved nannu to Paulette, Emma Marie and Elisa. You left us beautiful memories Your love for us lives on in our hearts Although we smile and seem carefree Our broken heart will never heal. Loving you, remembering you and missing you more every day. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, February 23 at 10.30am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

In Memoriam In loving memory of our cherished NOEL ZARB ADAMI on the 12th anniversary of his sorrowful departure. Sorely missed and forever remembered by Adriana, Kristian and Raina, his brothers Maurice and Joseph and his in-laws Terry, Joan, and Roy. He is now reunited with his brother Geoffrey, his recently departed sister Mercy, and his sisters-in-law Aurora and Tanya. May Noel rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord

