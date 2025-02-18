Maltese National Day

Further to my letter ‘Beacon of hope’ (February 6), I would like to share my opinion on the possibility of a ‘Maltese National Day’ being introduced.

This day can commemorate the Maltese people and culture profoundly. It would be good to have a day where we can celebrate the Maltese identity and culture. This day would be a reflection of what it means to be Maltese, the culture, the language, history and much more.

The day would be a chance for the Maltese to unite as a people and put their differences behind them. This would serve to remind the Maltese that we are united as a people and nation. Our people have fought for the freedom and the development of our nation. This day will serve to remind people that we Maltese contributed a lot to our nation and world development. It would honour not just the Maltese people locally but abroad as well.

Reflecting on recent events; I think it is high time the country has a ‘Maltese National Day’ so we can remind people that we are united as Maltese and not divided. We can celebrate our Maltese culture and identity.

This day can also be a way of demonstrating our will as Maltese to continue fighting for our freedom and honour as a people.

Mark Galea – Sliema

Panic over reforms

The panic that has overtaken the PN and its acolytes in the English language media reflects why the PN are totally against the reforms being introduced regarding magisterial inquiries.

The fact that the PN had immediately stated they would be voting against on the first reading of the bill, when they had not yet seen the details of the reforms being proposed, is enough proof that their opposition is grossly tainted by political considerations; and not any eagerness to defend “the right of private citizens to seek magisterial inquiries”.

Out of over 80,000 magisterial inquiries, only 25 magisterial inquiries have been opened by private citizens, mostly by the same handful of PN exponents, such as Jason Azzopardi, Simon Busuttil and Robert Aquilina.

I have followed closely not just what the Minister of Justice Jonathan Attard, the prime minister and other PL exponents have said and written about the reforms that have been presented, but also what PN MPs and PN acolytes have said and written in Times of Malta.

What was missing was to know the opinion of someone who has been the mind behind many reforms that have been introduced in our rule of law and judicial system and can in no way be considered a PL exponent – Franco Debono.

I do not wish to quote any details of Debono’s positive comments about the intended reforms. I urge those who genuinely wish to hear a truly independent opinion from one of the best experts on the rule of law and Malta’s judicial system in our country, to hear what he said on TVM’s programme Popolin.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar