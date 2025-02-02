Obituaries

CAUCHI. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Naxxar, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her children Patricia and her husband Mark Attard, Alison and her partner Aleksandrs Bonasevskis, and Steven and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Benjamin, Isabelle and Anthony, her brothers Victor and his wife Mary, Joseph and his wife Joyce, Charles and his wife Joan and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, at 8.15am, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On February 1, SAVIOUR, of Balzan, aged 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Christopher and his wife Teresa, Eric and his wife MaryAnn, and Albert, his cherished grandchildren, Francesca and her husband Adam, Chiara and her husband Vincenzo, Andrea and his partner Philippa, David, Stefano and his partner Martina, Luca and his partner Sally, his great-grandchildren Sebastian and Marcus, as well as Joslin Muscat, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence on Tuesday, February 4, at 7.45am, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor are greatly appreciated. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nursing staff and carers at the RB2 Ward at St Vincent de Paul Care Home in Luqa for their compassionate care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On February 1, EDMUND, of Birżebbuġa, widower of Louise née Schembri, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Victor and his wife Doris, Aldo and his wife Pauline, his sister Elizabeth and her husband Peter Mamo, Evelyn widow of his brother Louis, Janet widow of his brother John, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Special thanks go to all the staff of Ward Madonna ta Pinu 2 at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication shown. The funeral will take place on Thursday, February 6, at St Peter in Chains parish church Birżebbuġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXIAK – SAVIOUR. Treasured memories of a beloved father, today the ninth anniversary of his passing. Not a day goes by without thinking about you. Rest in peace in the arms of the Lord dear dad. With all our love, your daughters Josette and Mariella.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of CARMELO (NENI), today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and his beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

ELLUL VINCENTI – JOSEPH, 2.2.’24. Cherished memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed by his wife Margaret and the entire family. Always in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Rest peacefully with the Lord.

MAMO – SALVINO. In loving memory of a father and grandfather on the anniversary of his death. Rest in peace. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark.

MANGION – JAMES. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father and grandfather, especially today the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses Simone and John and their children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARSH – SINA, 13.5.1928-2.2.2023. In loving memory of our wonderful mother, today the second anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts. Her sons and daughters, Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart and Andrew, together with their partners, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We love you mum.

ZAHRA – LINA. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her husband Alfred, her children Joseph, Marisa, Charles and Stefania, their respective families, her brother Frank and her sister Maryanne and John. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta Dear Dad, tomorrow marks the fifth year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace

In cherished and loving memory of MIRIAM SPITERI PARIS née GERADA on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sorely missed and forever living in our heart. Fondly remembered by her beloved husband George,her son Nicholas and his wife Alessia, grandchildren Edward, Kate and Greg, her mother Bernadette Gerada, siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A year ago, my life changed forever. Though I grapple with the void your absence has left, I find strength in the love and the beautiful memories of the life we shared. I will for ever remember you with immense love and gratitude. Lord, grant her eternal rest A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 11am, at Our Lady of Lourdes chapel at the Capuchin Friary in Floriana.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.