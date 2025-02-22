OBITUARIES

CHETCUTI GANADO. On February 20, THERESA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter and grandchildren and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her sister and brothers, in-laws and their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 22, at 8.30am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On February 21, MARY, née Paris, widow of Frank, aged 96, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Talia, Renato and his wife Caroline, and Ettore and his wife Mariella, her son-in-law, Oliver O'Sullivan, widower of Lina, her precious grandchildren Siobhan, Laura, Andrea, Daniela, Ruairi, Malcolm, Nicola, Lorcan, Donal, Ben and Stephen, their respective spouses and partners, her devoted carer Delia, her beloved great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 24, for St Gregory's parish church where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

A Mass to celebrate the life of MARIO CAUCHI (Way Of Living) who passed away in Australia on January 21 will be held today, Saturday, February 22, at 5pm, at Swatar parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his wife Gracienne and in-laws Joseph and Teresina Blackman. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA – SALV. In loving memory of a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and fondly remembered. Sandra, Michel and Simone, and their families.

ENGERER. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES – MAY, née Bonello Du Puis. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Today’s Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Simon, Cecily and Nicky, Clarissa and Jean-Paul, Liam, Nicola, Alan, Kate and George, Ella, Andrew and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. We remember your warm smile, your strength through life’s challenges, and the joy you brought to those around you. Though you are no longer with us in person, your spirit continues to shine through the cherished memories and values you left behind. Time may move forward, but our love for you remains unchanged. We miss you dearly and hold you close in our hearts ‒ today and always. Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and her grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Lisa, Jamie, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – GIUSEPPE, 1930-2019. On the sixth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, February 22, at 10am at the Jesuit church oratory, Valletta, and at 6.30pm at the Carmelite basilica, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

SCHEMBRI – MARY. On the fifth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Mama and nanna, you are sorely missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Your daughter Josephine and her husband Dr Michael Camilleri, your beloved grandchildren Michael John, his wife Irene and great-grandson Lucas Michael, Chris and his partner Nicole Alex, and Hannah and her husband Hampton Hughes, and great-grandchildren Oliver and JoJo (Josephine Jane). Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. Remembering a dear mama, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, with love and tenderness especially today, on the 48th anniversary of her passing. Laura, George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother, GEORGE, on the 14th anniversary of his going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Winston, Tony and Bella, and their families.

In loving memory of Prof. RENÉ A. CREMONA Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband and father, much loved and greatly missed on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love always. His family Miriam, John and Anthony. Lord, grant him eternal rest

