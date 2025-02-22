Malta’s tourism figures continue to break records. In 2024, the country welcomed 3.56 million tourists, reinforcing a long-standing focus on volume. But beyond the headline numbers, the reality is more complex.

While visitor spending was marginally higher than in 2023 when adjusted for inflation, it remains lower than in 2019 and 2022, when per tourist spending was 1% and 3% higher, in 2019 and 2022 respectively. This reinforces the need to focus on high-yield value rather than volume for long-term benefits.

This raises an important question: Are we really getting better at tourism or just getting more of it?

The answer lies in shifting from sheer volume to a model that prioritises value. This does not mean turning Malta into a luxury destination; rather, it means levelling up, offering experiences that encourage visitors to stay longer, spend more meaningfully and contribute positively to the local economy.

The illusion of growth

Tourism growth has often been framed as an economic win but the numbers do not tell the full story. More visitors mean more strain on the infrastructure, congestion and pressure on an already oversaturated hospitality sector.

With over 2,700 catering establishments, businesses struggle to maintain service levels and retain staff. Instead of an industry that thrives, we risk one that is simply overstretched.

The shortage of skilled professionals, particularly in tour guiding, is an acute problem. The current regulatory framework requires individuals to learn a language and obtain a higher diploma before they can work, yet, few are willing to make this investment, especially when other careers offer more immediate stability.

Without strategic intervention, Malta risks a growing tourism industry without the workforce to sustain it. Laws governing key roles in tourism need to reflect economic and demographic realities. In tour guiding, for example, a tiered licensing system could ensure visitors still receive quality interpretation while making it easier to enter the profession.

High-yield tourism: the future of the industry

A key part of levelling up is ensuring visitors engage meaningfully with Malta’s unique identity.

This means moving beyond run-of-the-mill mass tourism to experiences that add real value – cultural discovery, gastronomy, outdoor adventure and deeper interaction with local life.

If Malta is to attract visitors willing to spend more, the experience must meet expectations - Alan Arrigo

This is where high-yield tourism comes in. The future lies in attracting purpose-driven travellers – those willing to invest in immersive experiences and contribute to local economies. These visitors seek storytelling, authenticity and engagement over mass-market convenience.

By aligning policies, leveraging Malta’s rich heritage and adopting strategies that prioritise long-term economic benefits we can shift towards a tourism model that is financially, socially and environmentally sustainable.

This requires investment. If Malta is to attract visitors willing to spend more, the experience must meet expectations. Well-maintained heritage sites, better pedestrian areas and improved transport connectivity are essential. Tourism operators and hospitality operators must also raise service standards to remain competitive.

At a policy level, we must rethink saturation in key sectors. The endless expansion of bars, restaurants and accommodation without demand management is unsustainable.

Instead of growth for growth’s sake, Malta should reward businesses that invest in service excellence, sustainability and unique offerings that enrich the visitor experience.

A new direction for Malta’s tourism

Malta’s future tourism strategy should not be about chasing record-breaking arrival figures. It should be about ensuring those that visit contribute meaningfully to the economy, culture and community. A visitor spending €800 on immersive experiences, quality dining and cultural engagement brings more value than five budget travellers who barely venture beyond their accommodation.

But a high-value tourism model is only possible if businesses have the tools – and workforce – to deliver it.

The shortage of skilled professionals, particularly in hospitality and guiding, must be addressed through more pragmatic regulations. If the current system makes it difficult to train and retain staff, it must be re-evaluated.

Malta has an opportunity to position itself as a destination for experience-driven, high-yield tourism. Levelling up is not about exclusion; it is about balance – ensuring that the industry remains resilient, that businesses thrive and that residents continue to see the benefits of tourism rather than its burdens.

Success will not be measured by how many tourists arrive but by how well Malta adapts to changing traveller expectations. The opportunity to redefine the industry is there – the challenge is whether we are ready to take it.

Alan Arrigo

Alan Arrigo is a board member of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.