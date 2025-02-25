OBITUARIES

DE SALIS. On February 18, MONICA JUANITA, née Bower, aged 80, passed away very peacefully at her home in Dorset, UK. She was the granddaughter of Lord Strickland and had a huge heart and love for Malta, friends and family. Husband to Bernard, mother of Piers and Hugo and grandmother to Max, Sam, Amelie and Sukie. Private cremation with close family only. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the afternoon of April 11, 2025.

MANICOLO. On February 23, MARIA CONCETTA, née Mercieca, widow of Michael, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her sons Notary Simon Manicolo and his wife Sharon Petra, and Jesmond, her precious grandchildren Matthias Miguel and Katrina Elena, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence, today, Tuesday, February 25, at 8.30am, for Għaxaq parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On February 21, JOSEPHINE of Sliema, widow of Joe Reno Sammut, aged 83, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Michelle, Reno, Marisa and Jonathan, together with their spouses and partner, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her nurses, carers and friends at Zammit Clapp.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CARABEZ – RITA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COSTA. Remembering our dear mother JUDITH, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her children and family. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

MONTEBELLO. In loving memory of LAWRENCE on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria, Mark, Eliza and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. Too many years of missing you but you are forever in our hearts. Rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – Mro. JOSEPH VELLA. On the seventh anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name, and to make the world more beautiful with his music. Ars longa, vita brevis. ‘His fate and fame shall be an echo and a light unto eternity.’ (Shelley)

