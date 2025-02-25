Malta’s friend in Berlin

In last Sunday’s election to the German Bundestag, the CDU/CSU emerged as by far the largest party and its leader Friedrich Merz will be invited to form a coalition government. He will be the German chancellor in a few weeks’ time.

Friedrich Merz. Photo: AFP

Merz was elected to the European Parliament in 1989. At the time I was ambassador in Brussels. I asked Egon Klepsch, then president of the European People’s Party, to suggest the name of an influential German MEP that I could persuade to join the parliament’s delegation on relations with Malta. Klepsch suggested Merz, adding: “he is not influential now but he will be one day. He will be Malta’s friend in Germany”.

Merz joined the delegation on relations with Malta. We met regularly and he gave me generously of his time. He soon became enthusiastic about Malta’s prospects of joining the European Union (then the EEC). He opened doors for me at a time when many doors were closed for Malta. I am pleased to note that he still mentions that experience in his biography. And I am pleased that now Malta has a very influential friend in Berlin.

Joseph Licari – Swieqi

Hoping for the pope’s recovery

I would like to wish Pope Francis a speedy recovery, so that he can assume his duties as pontiff and be present for those dear to him. It comes as no surprise that the news of Pope Francis being hospitalised has spread across the entire Catholic world and beyond.

The pope is an important representative and head of the Catholic faith and is also the Bishop of Rome. Pope Francis has been an inspiration to many Catholics and other people for a little bit more than a decade.

When Pope Francis visited Malta, I was present at the initial gathering and managed to see him quite closely passing by with his popemobile. It was quite an amazing event to see the pope wave from the Grandmasters Palace to the thousands of followers in St George’s Square in Valletta. Having participated in this event I was truly amazed by what I saw and appreciated the fact that I had a chance to see the pontiff quite closely.

I hope that Pope Francis recovers fast and will be able to continue doing his work for all the faithful and others in the world. It is indeed very upsetting to have received such news that he is unwell and not himself.

May the Lord give him the strength to make it through the difficult time he is going through and once again be among the people.

Mark John Galea – Sliema