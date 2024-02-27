Obituary

COSTA. On February 25, JUDITH, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rosabelle and her husband Charles, Josette, Sandro widower of Anna, Victoria and her husband Peter Paul, Marco and his wife Antoinette, Aldo, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28, at 7.45am for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the 13th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, always remembered by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his sister-in-law Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA. (27.02.2002). Widow of Joseph. In everlasting memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Always in our heart and prayers. Her daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the 13th year of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, Pat, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. May she rest in peace.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. In loving and unfading memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Anna, daughter Greta and her husband Peter, Jean Pierre, widower of his late daughter Cristina, and his grandchildren Michela, Julia, Louisa and Lisa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of my father, today the 31st anniversary of his death. Margaret.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

In ever loving memory of GEORGE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 31st anniversary of his demise. Very dearly remembered by his sons John and Francis, his in-laws Anthony Zarb Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. May God grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul, of Anne Zammit Dimech and of Mary Zarb Dimech will be said today at 6.30pm and on Sunday, March 3 at 12.15pm at St Julians parish church.

