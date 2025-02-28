Obituary

DEMARCO. On February 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVINO, of Attard, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his son Sandro and his partner Marianne, his daughter Annabelle and her husband Marc, his grandchildren Andrea and Francesca, Michela and Isaac, Laura and Travis and Giulia, his sister Lora, his in-laws, nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, at 1.15pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the third anniversary of the demise of Perit MARTIN XUEREB, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, at 6pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are welcome.

In Memoriam

BALZAN – VICTOR P. In loving memory of our dear father on the 29th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

De GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSE MARIE, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing into eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE on the sixth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and always loved. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

GAUCI. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Claudine.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 19th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His nieces and their families.

MICALLEF – J.M. ‘Miki’ and his wife EMMA, née Ganado, who both died during the month of February. We all have such precious memories of our dear parents. Annamaria and Edward Briffa and Lucia and Jeremy Hunt, their beloved grand­children Martina, Hauke, Emma, William, John and Simon and great-grandchildren Nico, Leila, Jack, Finn and Elba. May they rest in peace.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, February 29 being the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

PRECA. Loving and unfading memories of dear FRANCIS on the sixth anniversary of his demise. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day: but the love and memory of you shall never pass away. Forever missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, brother, sister and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.