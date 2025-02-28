Our nation is facing a demographic paradox. We have one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe, with many young couples struggling to afford starting a family. On the other hand, our population continues to grow at an unsustainable rate, driven by the government’s dependence on mass immigration.

The Labour government insists that this is the only way to sustain economic growth. But the reality on the ground tells a different story – overcrowded roads, rising property prices, pressure on public services and a growing disconnect between citizens and their own communities. This is not a well-planned economic model; it is a government blindly chasing numbers without any concern for the long-term consequences.

Malta’s infrastructure was never designed to handle such rapid population growth. Roads are clogged with traffic, public transport is unreliable and essential services like healthcare and education are struggling to keep up. Meanwhile, the government continues to approve projects that prioritise quantity over quality, without any real planning for the future.

With the surge in demand for housing, property prices and rent have skyrocketed. For young couples, homeownership feels impossible. The government claims to be investing in affordable housing but the reality is that most new developments are aimed at high-income earners or foreign investors. Those who want to build a future in Malta are being pushed aside – away.

I know this struggle all too well. My wife and I spent months trying to find a property that was within our budget. Every time we found something decent, it was either already taken or priced out of reach. We had to work hard, make sacrifices and search relentlessly just to afford a home – a basic necessity that previous generations took for granted. This is the reality for many young Maltese today and the government has done little to make it easier.

Also, the government’s immigration policy has completely transformed communities in just a few years, yet, little to no effort has been made to ensure proper integration. This is not about being against foreign workers – it is about the government’s failure to manage change in a way that benefits everyone. Instead of building a society that works for both Maltese and foreigners, Labour has chosen to let things develop unchecked, creating tensions and uncertainty about Malta’s future.

Malta’s fertility rate is dangerously low but, instead of helping families, the government acts as if this issue does not exist. The reality is that many couples simply can’t afford to have children. The cost of living is too high and there is little real support for working parents. As a parent, I am facing a dilemma every day.

As a father, I know first-hand how tough raising a child can be. The sleepless nights, the financial strain, the constant balancing act between work and family – it’s a rewarding journey but it’s also a challenging one. If many young couples look at today’s Malta and decide against having children, who can blame them? Without real incentives and support, this trend will only continue and the government’s answer will always be the same: bring in more foreign workers to replace the local workforce.

The Nationalist Party believes that Malta needs a long-term strategy – one that ensures economic growth without sacrificing quality of life. Unlike Labour, the PN understands that a country cannot keep expanding indefinitely without investing in its own people.

For years, the PN has outlined a socio-economic vision for 2030 that reduces Malta’s overdependence on foreign labour. By investing in education, innovation and local talent, the PN aims to create an economy that provides real opportunities for Maltese workers. The PN is committed to introducing better parental leave to help parents balance work and family life, housing policies that make homeownership achievable for young families and financial incentives to encourage couples who want to start a family.

Our nation cannot continue down this path. The Labour government’s reckless expansion policy is failing the Maltese people. The PN offers a better way forward. A plan that puts Maltese families first, ensures sustainable growth and creates a future where people can afford to build a life in their own country.

The choice is clear: a government that prioritises numbers or a government that prioritises its people.

James Aaron Ellul is director of Informa PN and former PN communications director.