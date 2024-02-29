Obituary

MANGION – On February 28, LINA, of Qormi, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters and brother, Sr Eleonora of the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus, Nora Gauci, Maria and her husband John Vassallo, Alfred and his wife Lina, her other in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Friday, March 1 at 2pm for St George's Collegiate Church, Qormi where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, today being the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

