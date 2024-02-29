Gozo General Hospital director general Carmen Olgilvie-Galea presented certificates of attendance to those who attended the psycho-educational course: ‘Responding to change after losses and distress in our lives’, organised by the hospital’s Psychology Department.

The course consisted of five presentations on loss, including bereavement and mourning, loss due to drug addiction, perinatal loss, psychosis and loss of reality and loss of an ideal child due to disability.

The lecturers included psychologists Liza Azzopardi, Pamela Portelli, Alison Zammit Said and Laner Cassar and family psychotherapist Maria Grech Debono. The lectures were followed by a discussion with the audience to better understand the subject presented.

The psychology department is committed to psycho-educate the public as much as possible in order to help individuals and families cope with challenges and stresses in their lives.

The lectures were held at Queen Mary University, Malta campus.