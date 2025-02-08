Obituary

D’ALESSANDRO. On February 6, JOSIE, sadly passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Rinaldo, Roma and her husband Donald, together with his grandchildren Natasha and Katrina and all his relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 8, at 9.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – EMMA. In loving and never fading memory of my dear mother on the 17th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved MONICA, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her husband Victor, her son Claude and daughter-in-law Louise.

In Memoriam Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved caring mother, on the 23rd anniversary of her demise LUCIA GATT, née GENUIS who went to meet the Risen Lord on 9th February 2002 rejoined by our dear departed father, JOSEPH A. GATT who passed away on 25th March 2022. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine and their respective families. Most beautiful parents, you will always be in our hearts. Mass for the repose of their soul will be said today, Saturday, 8th February at 5pm at the chapel of Our Lady of the Forsaken (Madonna ta’ l-Abbandunati), Wardija.

In Memoriam VALERIO VALENTE on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never a day goes by that you are not in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Connie, Renato, Valerie and family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said this evening at 6 at Ta’ Xbiex parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

