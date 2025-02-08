A fundamental point made by the Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg during the recent launch of Malta’s second integration policy was the need to fight misinformation.

Judging by the prejudice and bigotry demonstrated in comments on both media and social media platforms following the launch, it would be easy to consider this a lost battle. But heaven forbid that the authorities stop trying.

Some of the frustration being expressed in those comments is probably a reflection of the remarkable increase in foreigners now living in Malta.

In 2011, the issue was mostly about EU nationals coming here, but – particularly since COVID – there are now thousands of non-EU nationals.

In 2017, then minister for European affairs and equality Helena Dalli launched the first integration strategy, drawn up after feedback from the public as well as from civil society organisations, academia and international organisations.

The second one followed the same procedure. It is based on a two-pronged approach: better preparation for foreigners coming here; and tackling negative perceptions and prejudices that they might face from the Maltese.

One of the important aspects of the policy is ensuring that those who come here receive good information before they actually leave their country.

Another is to make them feel like they belong once they arrive, partly by training them about the culture in Malta.

Unfortunately, the results of the first policy seem to have only reached a fraction of those who have come here.

Since 2017, only 4,000 people enrolled in Maltese and English language classes.

Either most of those who came here already spoke Maltese or English – or very few bothered to sign up, and the latter option seems more likely.

There are still some cultural differences which sometimes come to the fore.

It remains important to acknowledge there will always be some cultural differences and we need to bridge this gap not by being patronising but by informing and educating while also appreciating the cultural misapprehensions of those coming to Malta.

With regard to changing how the Maltese view foreigners, this complex issue will not easily be resolved.

It is understandable to see people who are not prejudiced but who want to see fewer foreigners because they think it will ease overcrowding and reduce the pressure on the general infrastructure and possibly help reduce housing prices.

In the meantime, the €6 million programme will promote the benefits of inclusion, even to those who may resist this point of view.

For each person who complains about foreigners clogging up the waiting rooms of Mater Dei Hospital, there should be another pointing to the foreigners working there who keep the healthcare system going.

It is a fact that the elderly care system will collapse without third country national workers.

There are thousands of foreign workers who are contributing to our country.

Let us not overlook the numerous examples of Maltese emigrants who made important strides for other countries from Australia to Canada.

Tolerance is under threat in many countries, with far-right groups pointing fingers at foreigners, often without any basis.

And now they feel empowered by the extreme and senseless rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, who even went as far as to blame diversity for an aircraft tragedy.

Over the last decades, the Maltese have embraced many changes, from gender inequality to gay pride. And we should be proud of that.

If this integration policy and the labour migration policy together can tackle discrimination and make it easier for foreigners to integrate, we will surely all benefit.