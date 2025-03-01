Obituaries

BIANCHI. On February 26, Dr LOUIS BIANCHI of Naxxar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Henrietta, his son Daniel, his sister Madeleine and her husband John Aquilina, his sister Veronica and her husband Ramon Rossignaud, nephew, nieces, in-laws, friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 4, at 8.45am, for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and The Soup Kitchen, Valletta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LUBRANO ORR. On February 26, VICTORIA (Vicky) of Sliema, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Margaret, residing in the US, and her nieces Andreina and Vanya, and her nephew Massimo; their children, Gianluca, Bianca, Martina, Mattia, Giulia, Nikolai, Kara, Alessia, and Michele. Also those living in the US. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 1, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to SPCA will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

Mass for the repose of the soul of CECILY FEDERICO, née Micallef Eynaud, will be said on Saturday, March 8, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

On the fourth anniversary of the passing of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, all Sunday 12.15pm Masses at St Julian’s parish church for the month of March will be offered for the repose of his soul. His family.

In Memoriam

ABELA – Major ALBERT EDWARD ABELA, MBE FR Hist .S. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was called to eternal life 18 years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, his daughters Jocelyne and her husband Willem, Caroline and her husband Andrew, his grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona and Lisa and his great-granddaughters Mia, Clara and Amber.

FLERI SOLER. In loving memory of our dear LINO who went to meet the Risen Lord 51 years ago. Joan and the children.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. In ever loving memory of our dearest and beloved Marguerite on this 25th year of your passing to eternal life. We miss you more than ever. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and your grandchildren Nina, Sebastian, Alexandra, Zoe, Thora, Harvey Rei, Miles and Georgia.

MANGION – MARGUERITE. In loving memory of my dear sister on the 25th year of her passing to eternal life. Joanna and Francis.

XUEREB. In loving memory of our dearest brother MARTIN on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Very sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered with love and affection by Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles and nephews and nieces. May he rest in eternal peace.

In loving memory of GAETANO ABELA on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Memories are like leaves of gold They never tarnish or grow old, Locked in our hearts You will always be Loved and remembered For all the eternity Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his partner Mary A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 2 at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

DORIETTE GAUCI SCIORTINO In loving memory of a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who met the Risen Lord on February 26, 2017. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her husband Edwin, her daughter Gerardine and her husband Gianrico, her daughter Gabriella and her husband Peter and her grandchildren Luca, Jeremy, Stefan and Antonia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, March 3, at 11.30am, at Ġesù Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SPITERI on the fifth anniversary of her demise Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Her husband Lewis, her children Randolph and Kerstin and her sister Jane Scicluna. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam MARTIN XUEREB Treasured memories of a most dear and lovinghusband, father and grandfather, today the third anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. “Your life was a blessing Your memory a treasureYou are loved beyond words And missed beyond measure” So deeply missed and lovingly remembered. May he rest in peaceKarin, Jackie and Kevin, Malcolm and Joanna, Stephanie and Ivor, Millie, Marcus, Mae, James, Michael, Alice, Benji, Faye and Emma. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, March 1 at 6pm at St Patrick’s church Sliema.

