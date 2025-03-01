Politically momentous weeks

The last few weeks were quite politically momentous ones.

First, we heard the news that a number of former PN employees were preparing a ‘class-action’ against three former PN general secretaries – Austin Gatt, Joe Saliba and Lawrence Gonzi – for having failed to pay their national insurance contributions to the department concerned. Instead, their money was put in the PN’s bank account! No wonder the PN has been hiding its accounts from the authorities concerned since 2021.

PN headquarters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The second mind-boggling news was the confirmation by the chief investigator in the three-hospitals case, Jeremy Harbinson, that he had informed Madam Justice Edwina Grima, through an affidavit sent by email, that he had decided not to ever come to Malta to confirm on oath his report and submit himself to questions by the defence lawyers. The cherry on the cake was his declaration that, were he to come over to testify, this could only happen if a new financial agreement was signed.

How on earth can such flagrant defiance of Malta’s judicial system be allowed to happen and this case carries on as if nothing has happened?

The third shocking news was the recent revelation by Times of Malta that a certain Silvio Camilleri who frequently posted comments (about 650 anti-Labour comments to date) on its comment board was none other than the former chief justice.

I happen to be one of those targeted by the former chief justice quite a number of times. Thank God, I never had a court case before him.

Unfortunately, Camilleri’s shenanigans online have now cast a very dark cloud on the members of the judiciary. I guess he will now go undercover and continue his fanatical anti-government campaign under a pseudonym.

Who knows, he may believe that if ever the PN grabs power he may end up being the president of Malta as a reward for his diehard support.

The fourth and final surreal experience was the parliamentary debate on the reforms being introduced concerning magisterial inquiries by private citizens. The peak of this surrealism was reached when the PN’s shadow spokesperson for justice, Karol Aquilina, during his ultra-hysterical speech, claimed that the government wanted to introduce these reforms “to kill anyone it wanted”.

Despite a request by the minister of justice to withdraw that scandalous claim, Aquilina not only refused but repeated his nonsensical allegation.

Can any serious voter even think of having Aquilina as minister of justice?

One hopes that the latest Times of Malta survey serves as a wake-up call for the opposition to realise that allowing the extremist faction of the PN to take over the party lock, stock and barrel has turned the PN into an unelectable party.

Can one blame PN voters for abandoning their party and turning to the smaller parties, if not to Labour?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar