OBITUARY

SPITERI. On March 11, MARLENE, aged 76, passed away peacefully at Simblija Care Home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joined eternal life, reuniting with her beloved husband George. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Eleonor and her husband Victor, David and his wife Sylvana, Robert and his wife Dorianne, Maria and her husband Gilbert, her precious grandchildren Daniel, Kristina, Maria, Racheal, Martha, Caroline Ashley, Thomas George and Giulia, her brothers Frank and Bro. Saviour and sister Maryanne and their families, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Friday, March 15, at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 3pm, followed by a private burial in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan and Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at SAMOC and Simblija Care Home during this delicate time.

IN MEMORIAM

GATT – TONY. In loving memory of a very dear father, brother, uncle and friend on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

GRECH – JENNIFER, née Vella Tomlin. On the 10th anniversary of her leaving this world. Forever in the thoughts of her sons Matthew and Jonathan, her sister Christina, her nieces and nephews, her grandchildren Amy, Rivie, Louie and Gemma May, all respective families and her friends. The 6.30pm mass at Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

SERGE – JOE (Peetzu). With fondest memories, especially today the 11th anniversary of his passing. Karen, Anthony, Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben.

SPITERI – MARTIN JOSEPH. You left our lives 10 years ago, but you will never leave our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Marquita, Arlette, Maria, Charlotte, Nicky, their respective spouses and his treasured grandsons Julian, Yani and Sam. A remembrance mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

VELLA GAFFIERO – VICKY. Today being the fourth anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Sarah, son-in-law Robert and granddaughters Ella and Kyra. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr ĊENSU TABONE (1913 – 2012) today, March 14, the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTHONY BEZZINA (13.11.1948 - 15.3.2021). Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas and Giulia. Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Basilica, Paola on March 16, 2024 at 7.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and remember him in their prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

