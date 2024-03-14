Make Malta proud again

The Talking Point titled ‘This is not my Malta’ (March 7), ably written by Joe Azzopardi, former official in various ministries, offers interesting reading.

It is an eye-opener for the young who do not remember a better Malta and who, obviously, do not remember the Labour Party under the leadership of Dom Mintoff.

The Times of Malta building in St Paul Street, Valletta was ransacked and burned to the ground in October 1979. File photo: Times of Malta

Azzopardi’s almost page-long article pinpoints the state of Malta today. Unfortunately, I have to say that I agree with him that this is not the Malta I would like to live in either. This is not the Malta where I was born and grew up; the country which, up till a few years ago, we were so proud of. That Malta, which, although small, enjoyed respect among the nations of the world.

People my age and younger still remember Mintoff’s era and his bullies who pretended that Malta was their own property. Today, under another Labour government, we are experiencing practically the same thing. Our country flourished in corruption and has practically become one whole construction site, where so many soup kitchens mushroomed, providing a decent meal to those less fortunate; where we are met with beggars asking for a dime.

Malta is no more a safe country that makes us proud.

Isn’t this a shame and a black mark on the State run by Labour? The government, which, pre-2013 promised transparency, accountability, zero tolerance to corruption, good governance etc., has broken all its promises. We are being led by a government that is continuously abusing public funds, whose prime minister’s forte is making U-turns and twisting historical events.

The Malta I would like to live in for the rest of my life, although small, should still enjoy the respect it once enjoyed.

Let’s hope for a change, which would offer a better future to its citizens.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Pensions anomaly

In the budget for this year, it was mentioned that the anomaly affecting certain pensioners will be tackled.

Having read the articles by Arnold Cassola one becomes doubtful if we pensioners will receive any adjustments to our pensions.

We are in the third month of this year, so could the minister responsible at least clarify the position regarding these anomalies as, with all the different versions we are seeing, a certain element of doubt is arising as to whether there is a strong will by the ministry concerned to have this matter solved?

It would be appreciated if a clarified version of the dues of this anomaly and any entitlements be explained.

Michael Vella – Sliema