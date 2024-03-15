In Memoriam

BEZZINA – ANTHONY, 13.11.1948-15.3.2021. Treasured memories of a dear brother and uncle on the third anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his brother Victor, his sister Gina and their respective families. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass to celebrate Tony’s life is being held tomorrow, Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm, at Christ the King basilica, Paola. Family and friends are invited to attend.

BONNICI. In loving memory of MARTIN, a beloved brother and uncle, on the second anniversary of his death. Peter, Caroline, Sandra, Ricky, Theresa, Mark, Nikki and their families. A prayer is solicited.

BONNICI – PAUL. Remembering our beloved director on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your staff.

BRINCAT – IVAN. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his passing on. In our hearts you will live forever. Deeply missed by his wife Romina and son Christian. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 17, at 9.30am, at Balzan parish church.

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest and loving son IVAN on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. So deeply missed and lovingly remembered, mama and papa.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm mass and the 11am mass on Sunday, March 17, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

BRINCAT. Loving memories of my dearest brother IVAN on the fourth anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sister Elaine, her husband Arthur, his nephews Matthew and Andrew, and Katrina and Nicole, other relatives and friends. Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near us. Rest in peace dear Ivan.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of MARIE ROSETTE, today being the 18th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPHINE on the second anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love by her husband John, her daughters Johanna and Patricia and their respective husbands Edwin and Norval. Sorely missed by her precious grandchildren Matthew, Nicola, Marcus, Philippa and Timmy and their partners. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Chev. JOSEPH BORG - Loving and everlasting memories of our beloved father and grandfather, today the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Edith, widow of Arthur, his son Dr Joe Borg, his wife Isabelle and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam - RALPH ARRIGO who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 15, 1993. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 31st anniversary of his death. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Lovingly remembered by his son’s widow Marina, Joanna, Angela and Trevor, Veronica and Julian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTHONY BEZZINA (13.11.1948 - 15.3.2021). Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas and Giulia. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 7.30pm at Christ the King Basilica, Paola. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and remember him in their prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

