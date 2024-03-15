Honourable conclusion

Letters I have written, describing how the ministry of education treated me unjustly by making decisions to the detriment of my quality of life, based on reports made behind my back, which they refuse to substantiate, have appeared in the Times of Malta.

A recent photo op involving the education minister did bring a grin to my face. It shows the minister holding a cat and talking about promoting respect for animals among students. Kudos to him.

A request for a third extension of service was made to the Gozo College principal. Photo: edumalta.gov.mt

Being an animal lover to the point of being a vegetarian, I believe it is an honourable goal. However, does the minister not think that teaching students to treat others respectfully be equally honourable, and wouldn’t setting the example be glorious and just?

My point: I have written to the minister and the Office of the Prime Minister many times to have fallacious reports made about me investigated. It is the legal, honourable and just thing to do. Yet, the minister always ignored me. Surreal, isn’t it, when the accused asks the accuser to investigate (only when the accused knows the accusations are untrue).

There is another point I would like the ministry to clear up. In January 2021, my request for a third extension of service was endorsed by the principal of the Gozo College and the human resources director. I was actually promised a load of 16 (I have e-mails to prove it). My request was denied in March 2021, based on the then headmistress M.J. Camilleri’s report with allegations they still refuse to substantiate.

I have proof that the director of the HR department ended my process in early February 2021 and let me continue to get a doctor’s certificate, waste my time and money, sit for an interview with the medical board of People & Standards and, when I received the OK to continue working in March, they sent the rejection (and even had the gall to put the blame on the OPM, which, many months later, I learned was a lie).

All I say can be proven and I publicly swear to the veracity of what I am saying.

This is why I am publicly imploring the minister to do his job and investigate.

Let’s show respect for all creatures great and small, but let us also show respect to our public officers, even though now retired, who have given the ministry nearly 30 years of loyal service without ever getting a complaint or charge.

Joe Falzon – Qala