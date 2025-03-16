OBITUARIES

BENCINI. On March 8, in Holland, Dr ANTON BENCINI, aged 76, passed away to eternal life. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emily, née Aquilina, his son Max, his sisters Natalie Cachia, Marguerite Schranz and Maria Micallef, their spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Cremation and burial took place in Holland. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG-CARDONA. On March 12, ALBERT, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved by his children Adriana and Albert, his grandchildren Daniel, Luke, Emma and Nina, his partner Monica Gauci and her family, his siblings Edward, Joanne, Simone, Charles, widower of Victoria, and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by private burial. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CACHIA. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Vella, today the third anniversary of her demise. A loving sister and aunt who is deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sisters May and Marjorie, her brother Edward, her sisters-in-law and all her nephews and nieces. Please keep her in your prayers.

COPPINI – VICTOR. On the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Pia, his children Adrienne, Simon and Karen, Stephanie and Michael, his grandchildren Jens, Michelle and James, Chiara, Ella and Peter, his sister Marian, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE. On the 31st anniversary of his death. Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear. Lots of love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 33rd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MICALLEF – GLADYS MARIA. In loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Very sadly missed by her husband, children, sister and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE-O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecilia, his daughter Oonagh, her husband Nicholas Forster and his grandchildren William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, and their families.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mgr CHARLES VELLA, founder of the Cana Movement, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Remembering our Angel in Heaven above JULIE APAP On the 14th anniversary of her demise As I sit in Heaven and watch you all everyday, I try to let you know with signs, I never went away. I hear you when you’re laughing, and watch youwhile you sleep, I even place my arms around youto calm you as you weep. I see you wishing these days away, begging to have me home. So I try to send you signs so you’ll know you’re not home alone. Don’t feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. Then I know with every breath you take,you’ll be making one for me. Deeply missed and eternally mourned by her loving husband Carmel and her children Chris, Sharon and Kevin,her grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Sir Temi Zammit Ave, Ta’ Xbiex. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.

In loving memory of our dear parents DORIS and PAUL BRIFFA who passed to eternal life on 21st and 20th March 2010 and 2018 respectively, celebrating their 15th and seventh anniversary to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten bytheir children Diane and John Caruana,Norman and Susan Briffa and Claire and Charles Zahra, their grandchildren Abigail and Nathan Caruana, Paul and Michela Zahra and their great-grandchildren Clara and Zack Caruana. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, We thank God for having loved them in life. We pray that they will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Masses for their repose will be said on March 23 at 8am at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia and on March 22 at 8.30am at Balzan parish church.

