The government is planning the development of a large convention centre, with plans to expand MFCC in Ta’ Qali being considered the most suitable option.

“The government is actively exploring the development of a large, multi-purpose convention centre, with private sector stakeholders already putting forward proposals,” a spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said.

Government sources said the site of the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC), leased to the Corinthia Group, is best placed to host such a venue.

Times of Malta is informed that top government officials have also looked at other sites, including the White Rocks site in Pembroke and the upcoming Villa Rosa project in St Julian’s.

Senior government sources said a new convention centre to host large-scale events such as SiGMA is “desperately needed”, as the government often turns down requests to host large-scale conferences.

“We want a big convention centre as soon as possible. The government is asked about hosting large conventions in Malta at least once a month, but we have to turn them down because of a lack of infrastructure.

“To host events like SiGMA, where 25,000 people attended, you need a floor space of at least 50,000 square metres. We don’t have a permanent structure like that anywhere in Malta.”

The government has long called for the development of conference tourism in Malta, saying that such events can inject tens of millions into the economy within a few days.

Many in the government believe that redeveloping and expanding the Ta’ Qali site is the best way to grow the tourism niche.

The MFCC is the country’s largest expo venue and has hosted several high-profile events, from concerts by pop stars like Tom Jones to exhibitions, fairs, and top-level international government meetings.

However, while its central location – close to the Ta’ Qali national football stadium and with ample parking in its vicinity – makes it ideal as an expo venue, its tent-like tension fabric structure is considered sub-par for high-end events.

The structure’s limitations were on full display during a top OSCE meeting last November when the sound of heavy rain pelting the structure made it difficult for participants to hear speeches.

The massive tent was originally meant to be a temporary arrangement, to be replaced with a more permanent structure. That transition never occurred, however, and the venue has, for decades, continued to operate through temporary planning permits.

Corinthia bought out the site’s previous owners in 2019 and is understood to be keen to develop the site into a fully-fledged conference venue – something also envisaged by Planning Authority policy documents for the Ta’ Qali area.

Motorsporrs association occupies part of MFCC concession

A major sticking point, however, is what to do with a motorsports association that currently occupies a large tract of land that forms part of the MFCC concession.

Under the terms of an 80-year lease agreement signed in December 2012, the government agreed to relocate the association to another part of Ta’ Qali within 15 years.

That 15-year period expires in 2028, but with three years left on the clock, there is still no sign of any work to relocate the association.

If the shift happens, the revamped MFCC could then take up the entire footprint of the Ta’ Qali site, more than doubling its size from just under 30,000 square metres to roughly 70,000 square metres.

Sources close to Corinthia told Times of Malta that the company is keen to get the project off the ground.

“They see this as a potential growth sector and are keen to make this project happen,” an insider said.

“The current MFCC has a proven track record when it comes to hosting large-scale events, and that is something no other venue can guarantee.”

Government sources said that the other locations being considered are less suitable for the task.

The Villa Rosa site is too small to host a large convention centre, while issues surrounding the former White Rocks complex make it difficult to develop the site into a convention centre.

Regarding the Pembroke site, the government had issued a tender to develop the area into luxury hotels and apartments.

The White Rocks Development Company, a consortium that includes businessmen Michael Bianchi and hotelier Tony Zahra, was declared the preferred bidder for the project, but the project has not moved forward since then.

Contacted for comment on the development plans, an OPM spokesperson said that a large, multi-purpose convention centre is needed to attract conference tourism.

“Malta is positioning itself as a high-quality destination, prioritising quality over quantity. Our focus is on attracting quality tourism that delivers high value-added economic returns.

”Plans to attract higher-spending tourists are already bearing fruit, the spokesperson said, quoting a BOV and Deloitte study that reported a 25% increase in tourist spending last year.

“However, the government aims to elevate this even further. A key driver of quality tourism is conference tourism, with major events such as SiGMA contributing significantly, injecting €100 million into the economy in just a few days,” the spokesperson said.

“There is strong demand for conventions, and establishing a permanent convention centre in Malta would further solidify the country’s position as a leading hub for excellence in this sector in the Mediterranean.”

Industry players have made similar arguments. In a recent Times of Malta opinion piece, Mark Gatt, managing director of a company that organises conventions, said that conference delegates spend considerably more than mass tourists, with average per-night expenditures of around €300.

“This is in stark contrast to the €132 per day that the average tourist typically spends during their visits.

“Moreover, unlike the summer peak when mass tourism floods the island, conferences offer a unique opportunity during Malta’s shoulder months. October to March is an ideal time to host events – attracting delegates while the island is still sunny yet quieter.”

However, a lack of venue and infrastructure is hindering the international conference industry from growing, Gatt of ECMeetings said.