Obituaries

SAID. On March 18, ENOE, née Calleja, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frans (known as uncle Frans), with whom she had been married for 64 years. Also mourning her loss her children Adrian and his wife Yulie, Joseph and his wife Tracy, Oliver and his wife Annabelle, her many grandchildren, especially Isaac and Ava, her great-grandchildren, her sister Elpides, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 21, at 8.45am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, UMBERTO, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Gloria, neé Spiteri, his children Malcolm, and Bianca and her partner Josmar, his grandchildren Anastasia and Jean Claude, Helen, widow of his brother Alex, his siblings Dr Richard and his wife Marcelle, John, Monica and her husband Alex Pace Gouder, Elizabeth, widow of Charles Mamo, Mario and his wife Shirley, Anton and his wife Anna Maria, other nephews and nieces, his in-laws the late Hubert and his late wife Mary, Oswald and his wife Ruth, Liliana, Pauline, widow of Martin, Elizabeth and her husband Paul, Dr Joseph and his wife Carmen, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held today, March 20 at 8.30am at the Carmelite church, Balluta followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – VICTOR. On the 27th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of our dear father and nannu on the 24th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ROSSI – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, so dearly loved. Albert and Stephanie, Ernest and Doreen, Margaret, Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In memory of ALBERT on the third anniversary of his demise. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of YVONNE PISANI on the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Dearly remembered and missed by her sons Louis and his wife Clementina, Albert and his wife Anne, Sandro and his wife Margot, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MONICA GALEA on her third anniversary in God’s loving presence since March 20, 2021. Remembered and treasured by her husband John F., her daughter Ingrid and her husband Francis, her daughter Audrey, her grandchildren Emma, Adam and Luisa, her sister Margaret, in-laws, relatives and friends. Three years on from that fateful day; We wish that you never went away; Lovely memories our hearts will keep; And hoping that one day we’ll meet; Lord, keep her in Your loving embrace.

In remembrance of our two beautiful angels CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA (11.11.1961 – 21.3.2001) and LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH (2.12.1998 – 19.3.2014). LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH who left this world tragically on March 19, 2014, at the age of 15, and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA who died on March 21, 2001, at the age of 39. Mass in memory will be said today, Wednesday, March 20 at 6.30pm at Tal-Karmnu Basilica, Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

To Thank

CECELIA CACHIA. Margaret Tisch, sister of Cecilia Cachia would like to thank Prior Fr Alex Scerri and the Clergy of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the mayor of Valletta, all family, friends, colleagues and ex-pupils for their attendance at the funeral mass, for their support, flowers and donations made in the name of her beloved sister Cecilia. We would particularly like to thank soprano Michaela Agius and harpist Laetitia Troisi De Menville for their beautiful music. May she rest in peace for ever in the arms of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and her son, Our Blessed Lord Jesus.

