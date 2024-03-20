The Gozitan diaspora

I have known many Maltese and Gozitan migrants for most of my life in the province of Ontario and throughout continental Canada. They truly are migrants that helped build Canada into the country it is today.

I have also learned that there are tens of thousands in other countries like Australia, the US, France, the United Kingdom and others. When the Gozitans return to their home-island, Gozo they are especially welcomed back with a uniquely exceptional service offered by the ministry for Gozo and planning by means of the Gozo diaspora and international office.

This office exists exclusively to assist Gozitans who migrate, return to Gozo and those who wish to re-emigrate. It offers a whole range of free services related to the countries where most of Gozo’s diaspora is found: Australia, the US, France, the UK and Canada, where I was born and where I lived until moving to Gozo recently.

Raymond Xerri received the Pride of Gozo Award earlier this month. Photo: Raymond Xerri/Facebook

My husband and I were assisted in gaining residency to live and start our business here in Gozo by an official I first heard about while he served in Toronto – Raymond Xerri, the former consul general of Malta to Canada. The service he offered, similar to his exceptional service in Canada since his reputation proceeded him, was simply fantastic, friendly and very efficient.

Gozitans, wherever they live, should be thankful to have a professional like Xerri, who passionately works towards the betterment of Gozitans in Gozo and the Gozitan diaspora.

As a client and as a Rotarian, I strongly commend him and his work and suggest to the Maltese government to open a similar service for the Maltese once they return to Malta (as I’m told this does not yet exist). The Pride of Gozo Award for community service he recently received from the Gozo Rotary Club is very much well deserved. Xerri’s care for his fellow countrymen is reflected in the passion he puts to assist them, as he did to my family.

A heartfelt thanks goes to Xerri and to the Gozo and planning ministry for creating this very useful service for Gozitans in Gozo and around the world.

Tracy Lamourie – Xewkija

Raymond Xerri received the Pride of Gozo Award earlier this month. PHOTO: RAYMOND XERRI/FACEBOOK

Malta Ranger Unit

I read online the editorial titled ‘Those protecting and serving’ (March 11).

I must commend Times of Malta on the well-written piece; I thoroughly enjoyed it, as I do with most of the editorials published.

However, there was a particular passage that caught my attention: “Interestingly, the Malta Ranger Unit does not have the power to enforce the law even though it is a government entity; elsewhere, enforcement of the laws is subcontracted to entities such as LESA, in a telltale sign of the approach to law enforcement in Malta.”

I would like to point out that the Malta Ranger Unit is not a government entity but, rather, an NGO. I believe it’s important to ensure accuracy in such statements.

Lucas Micallef, president, Federation for Hunting and Conservation – Msida