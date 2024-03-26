Birth

ZAMMIT. On March 6, to Nadine née Sciberras and Alex, God’s most precious and beautiful gift of a son NEIL. Deo Gratias Et Mariae.

Obituaries

BORG BARTHET. On March 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, a most beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, Angela and their children Christopher and his wife Christina, Simon and his wife Sarah, Thomas and his wife Marie; Angela’s mother Ġusta; his grandchildren Jacques, Cora and Allegra; his brothers Henry and his wife Lilien, Anthony and his wife Carmen, Victor and his wife Stella, Charles and his partner Marguerite, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27 at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa and MAU2 ward Mater Dei for their dedicated care and support. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

May Cuschieri

CUSCHIERI. On March 25, MAY, née Cassar, widow of Francis, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Ray and Georgette, Hermann and Gisela, Marisa and Joseph and Johann and Joanna, her grandchildren Enrique and Kelvin, Charlotte and Chad, Keith, Gianluca and Mellisa, Claire and Attilio, Maria and Gareth, and Claude, her great-grandchildren Andie, Marlow, Noa, Theo, Lila and Arthur, her sister Marthese, her devoted carer Rose, and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, at 2.30pm, at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. on March 24 at Mater Dei Hospital, ALICE née Cachia, aged 78, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by her son Francesco and his partner Caroline, her sister Marie and her family, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, at 8am at Fatima church, Pietà, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WILLOUGHBY. On March 25 at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINE, aged 56, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Maria, his son Mitchell and his fiancée Joanna, his brother John and his wife Stephania, his sisters Nathalie and her husband Ian, Jacqueline and her husband Paul, his nephews Jake, Mike, Jamie, John Jack, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27, at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA BISAZZA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of our dear SANDRO, a precious son and brother who was called to eternal life 30 years ago, today. Eternal life conquers death. We do trust in the Lord that we will meet again. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Laura, Claude and Nisha, and Leon. A mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Fond and lasting memories of SANDRO, a wonderful friend, on the 30th anniversary of his passing. Always in my mind and heart. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR. In loving memory of our dear father on his 19th anniversary. Michael, Adrian and Ferni. Rest in peace.

GALEA – Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, BSc., DRCOG. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his demise.

Dad,

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Forever in our hearts,

thoughts and prayers. Yvonne,

Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved SERGIO with fondest love on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Mamma and family.

MIFSUD – MARY née Montanaro Gauci. In grateful memory of our dear mother, on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. George, Joyce, grandchildren and other relatives. Eternal her memory.

MIFSUD MONTANARO – FRANCIS. On the third anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Erminia, his brother George, his sister Joyce, and other relatives. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest given onto him, Oh Lord.

SOLER – JOHN (Wanny). Unfading memories of our dearest dad on this the 20th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

