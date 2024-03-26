Constantly ‘choked’ roads

Surely, it is time that government planners did something about the dire traffic situation in Gozo, particularly in and around Victoria, which is almost constantly chocked with traffic these days, and that doesn’t include weekends and holidays when the problem is exasperated by the significant numbers driving over from Malta.

Indeed, ‘choked’ is the correct adjective to use in this context, given the levels of exhaust pollution. If one takes a walk along Republic Street during these periods and in ‘normal’ times, it’s simply awful. While the inconvenience of being held up trying to drive to your destination or park your car is an irritant, this all too real health hazard should be at the forefront of everyone’s minds for today’s and future generations.

Vehicles queue for hours waiting to board the Gozo ferry at Mġarr. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Quite simply, most of Gozo’s road infrastructure can’t cope with the current level of traffic and there’s one simple reason why: Victoria and the outlying Gozitan villages were designed and built when vehicles were centuries away from inhabiting the island. Some village roads are so narrow, only one car at a time can pass and, in the busy summer months, particularly at weekends, this causes all kinds of problems. Just ask the residents of Nadur or Xgħara who live or work on the roads leading to Ramla, or those in Qala on the road to Ħondoq.

So what can be done? Perhaps impose a ‘congestion charge’, like in London, for non-Gozitan vehicles not involved in commercial activities? Or increase the number of bus journeys to/from Victoria to villages? Where I live, the bus turns up once an hour. Why not make it every half hour and incentivise locals and visitors to use it, maybe via implementing a parking charge to park anywhere in the Victoria area?

True, these may be controversial and radical ideas but, let’s be honest, there is no simple solution here other than the politicians biting the bullet and implementing practical solutions to ease the problem. Perhaps, in this respect, Gozo’s minister can put aside the proposed removal of scarce trees on Triq Marsalforn and concentrate his efforts on something that would really benefit his constituents because, if nothing is done sooner rather than later, it really could be a matter of life and death for some.

Joe Thwaites – Għarb