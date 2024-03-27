Obituaries

ATTARD. On March 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, of Bidnija, ex-proprietor of Settlers, Paola, aged 79, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Vivienne, whom he adored, his beloved children Lucianne and her husband Edmund and Richmund and his wife Anne, his precious grandson Luigi, his brothers and sisters Mary, Lina, John, Alex, Doris and Marlene, widows of his brothers Joe and Ronnie, and their families, his in-laws Doris, Frank, Thomas, Frans, widower of Mary, and their families, Bernardette and Gertrude, daughters of Lina, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, March 27, at 1.15pm for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2pm, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals involved in his care at Karin Grech and Mater Dei Hospital, especially the staff at the Renal Unit.

BORG BARTHET. On March 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, a most beloved, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss Angela and their children Christopher and his wife Christina, Simon and his wife Sarah, Thomas and his wife Marie. Angela’s mother Gusta. His grandchildren Jacques, Cora and Allegra. His brothers Henry and his wife Lilien, Anthony and his wife Carmen, Victor and his wife Stella, Charles and his partner Marguerite, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, March 27, at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa and MAU2 ward at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedicated care and support.

May Cuschieri

CUSCHIERI. On March 25, MAY, née Cassar, widow of Francis, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Ray and Georgette, Hermann and Gisela, Marisa and Joseph and Johann and Joanna, her grandchildren Enrique and Kelvin, Charlotte and Chad, Keith, Gianluca and Mellisa, Claire and Attilio, Maria and Gareth, and Claude, her great-grandchildren Andie, Marlow, Noa, Theo, Lila and Arthur, her sister Marthese, her devoted carer Rose, and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 27, at 2.30pm, at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LAUTIER. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear father JOHN on the 56th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families.

MAMO – JANE (Ginny). In memory of a loving and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her death.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of my mum, MARION, on the 39th anniversary of her demise.

You left me beautiful memories,

Your love is still my guide,

And though I cannot see you

You are always by my side.

Greatly missed by her daughter Yvette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SHAW – ALEXANDER. In loving memory of our dear brother on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. William, Marion, George and Joseph and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHAW – ANTOINETTE. Treasured memories of a dearest mother on the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Still loved, still missed and forever dear by her sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI – Dr JOSEPH SPITERI GONZI. In ever loving memory of a dear father, especially today the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Bologna), today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Rosanne, his children Pia and Chris, Gianni and Kirsty, and his granddaughter Kay. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In remembrance of ALEX SHAW. Today the eighth anniversary of his passing. Forever in our thoughts. Lina and his children, Simon, Norman, Jonathan, Keith, Dave and their respective families.

In loving memory of MARIO P. BUONTEMPO on the 11th anniversary of his demise, March 29, 2013. Deeply missed by his wife Dorothy, his sons Carmvic, Pierre, Ruben, and their respective wives and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said in various churches. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANGELA CUSCHIERI - Today her 18th anniversary (2.10.1911 - 27.3.2006). You are missed; You are remembered; Today and always. Gloria Cuschieri, Victoria Galea and family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.