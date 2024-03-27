No surprise there

Maltese MEP Cyrus Engerer was recently reported to be the first Maltese in the European Parliament to appeal for the inclusion of abortion in the EU charter of rights as a fundamental right. He is a familiar face in any occasion which promotes abortion and, so, I am not surprised at his initiative.

Now, do we really wish for Malta to become infamous for abortion rights being included in the European charter? Engerer’s appeal confirms his consensus for this right to be given to all Maltese. This means preferring to ignore the will of the majority against abortion, the official policy of our main political parties and the derogation prohibiting abortion granted to us by the EU. He also ignores the fact that he is a representative of the Labour Party in government, which recently declared itself to be against abortion.

Cyrus Engerer was the only Maltese MEP to vote in favour of a report identifying abortion as a human right.

He emphasised the rights of women for full body autonomy, which means that women consider themselves subject only to their own self-imposed laws, ignoring the rights of laws to their unborn child.

He quoted the experience of the anonymous women in Malta who have to undergo illegal abortions due to various life circumstances. He said that approximately 500 women resort to unsafe abortion yearly. But who are these 500 women and how many of them are Maltese citizens living here permanently?

Full body autonomy should belong to everyone but autonomy cannot be abused. We are created as responsible and reasonable human persons, and this principle must be applied in all our actions.

Our autonomy is regulated by the laws of creation. What is decided and done outside this dimension goes against the original plan of creation and nobody can change it, whether a believer or not.

The human being developing in the womb of a mother also has a body. That living body is complete with rights, soul and dignity and enjoys an autonomy to be safeguarded, especially by the mother who should be the first protector of her living baby’s autonomy.

The stage of life the baby has reached does not matter as an unborn baby is a person from conception.

Moreover, let us not forget that, in pregnancy, the pretension of autonomy is not the exclusive right of the woman but also of her companion. Pregnancy is always the result of a combined action and, so, both are responsible for their decisions and actions, even before they decide to be parents.

In his superb comment on abortion, Pope St John Paul II said that when parliaments or other authorities permit the termination of pregnancies, agreeing to the elimination of the unborn child, a grave abuse against an innocent human being is committed. That is exactly what I believe.

Parliaments must respect the people who do not wish to find themselves in open conflict with God’s law and the law of nature.

This contribution is my personal opinion. Engerer is also entitled to his own opinion, which I respect. However, in his important and responsible position, he must dedicate his energy to protect, educate and encourage men and women to understand and love their noble role in safeguarding the family and society.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa