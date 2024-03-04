Obituary

DEBONO – DANIEL. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away on March 2 of a dear father to Fabien, Jean Paul and his fiancée Judith, his loving partner Angela Mizzi, her children and grand­children, his brother Malcolm and his wife Margaret, his sisters Rose and her husband Domenic Pool, Antoinette and her husband John Attard Kingswell, his sisters-in-law, Irene, Apollonia, Anna and Pat, and his many nephews and nieces, the Mizzi and Camilleri families, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, March 5, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the palliative care team at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Hospice Malta and all those who showed us great support during these difficult times. The family would appreciate donations to Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of our dearest brother CARMEL, on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and thought of by his sisters, Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest father LEWIS on the 41st anniversary of his passing away. His children, Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEEKS – FRANCES. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of our dearest MIMA on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her sister Mabel Agius Condachi, her nephews, nieces and respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF. In memory of GLADYS, née Critien, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Her family.