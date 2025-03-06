Obituary

ABELA. Suddenly, on March 1, at his residence in Cospicua, CARMEL, aged 58, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tania, his children Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Shanice and her partner Xylon, his grandchildren Eve and Harry, his sister Mary and her husband Alex Axisa, his brother Fr Joe Abela, his sisters Monica and Therese and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, March 6, at 9.30am for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of DORIS, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and never forgotten by Kathryn and John and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – GEORGE. On the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and remembered with love, pride and gratitude by his wife Doreen, his son Karl and his wife Nicolette, his daughter Sandra and her husband Malcolm, his grandchildren Matthew, Julian, Sam, Michael and Lisa. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, March 7, at 7.15pm, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, and on Sunday, March 9, at 12 noon, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said on Saturday, March 8, at 7pm at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, St Francis Street, Balzan.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dear uncle FRANZ, today the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of FRANCIS X. ZAMMIT who went to meet the Risen Lord on 6th March 2004. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Maria, son Gerald and his wife Caroline, Maria wife of his late son Julian and grandchildren Matthew and his wife Lyn, Amanda and her husband Jonathan and Julia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of VICTOR GALEA PACE on the 10th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Dearly loved and sadly missed his wife Vivienne, his children Kurt, Mark and Ruth, wife of Mark, his grandchildren Nicola and Jordan, his great-grandchildren Jack and Nina. Never forgotten and always in our prayers. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today at 7.30am and 9am at St Patrick church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

