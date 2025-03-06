A month into the new US administration, one thing has become clear: Europe must take charge of its own destiny. While past transatlantic ties have been strong, the shifting geopolitical landscape requires us to stand firmly on our own two feet.

We can no longer rely solely on external security guarantees – we must build a stronger, more independent Europe that is prepared to defend its values, interests and future.

The events of recent weeks have highlighted the need for a united and forward-looking approach.

Europe has always been a champion of democracy, multilateralism and international law, and it is now our responsibility to uphold these principles.

When it comes to Ukraine, we must remain steadfast in supporting its security and sovereignty, ensuring a just and lasting peace that guarantees stability for both Ukraine and the entire continent.

This is not a challenge – it is an opportunity to reinforce Europe’s leadership on the world stage.

A bold step forward

As we approach today’s European Council meeting, we must embrace a new mindset – one that acknowledges Europe’s strength and potential. The European Union has already demonstrated its capacity to act decisively in times of crisis, from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing economic and security challenges. Now, it is time to take the next step: strengthening our competitiveness, ensuring our security and becoming a true global power.

Integrating Ukraine into the EU economy – while leaving out agriculture for the time being – will strengthen both Europe and Ukraine. A rare-earths mining agreement through the European Investment Bank will secure essential resources for our industries, while increased financial and military support will ensure long-term stability.

European aid to Ukraine has already surpassed that of the United States, proving that we have the means and the determination to lead.

With over €200 billion in frozen Russian assets, we have the resources to both equip Ukraine and support its reconstruction. By reinforcing our economic resilience, deepening sanctions and closing loopholes that allow circumvention of restrictions, we can ensure a stronger, more secure Europe.

A European defence community for a safer future

Security is the foundation of a prosperous Europe. To safeguard our collective future, we must move beyond fragmented defence strategies and establish a European Defence Community (EDC), with Ukraine as a key partner.

This initiative could serve as a European pillar, close to or within NATO for those member states that do not have a neutrality clause in their constitutions, ensuring that we can act independently when needed, while maintaining strong alliances.

The Lisbon Treaty provides the legal foundation for this, and, if necessary, we must be prepared to move forward with an interim treaty among those willing, that can later be integrated into the EU framework.

Furthermore, a stronger Europe means strengthening its deterrence capabilities. Currently, nuclear deterrence protecting all EU member states comes from the storing of American nuclear weapons in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

With the United States’ intention to remove these security guarantees from

Europe, the European Union’s coalition of the willing could contribute to France’s arsenal; we can ensure a credible and united security posture.

This is not about confrontation – it is about peace through strength, ensuring that Europe remains a safe and stable region for generations to come.

Deepening European unity

A more secure Europe also requires a more effective political system. We must complete our political union by removing national vetoes, currently hindering an effective and efficient European Union on foreign and defence issues.

At the same time, we should strengthen the European Parliament. The reform of the treaties, as proposed in 2023, provides a clear pathway toward a more democratic and responsive European Union.

By empowering our institutions, we ensure that Europe can act swiftly and decisively in the face of global challenges.

The time is now

Europe stands at a crossroads – not one of crisis but of opportunity. The question is not whether we can rise to the challenge but how boldly we are willing to move forward. By deepening our unity, strengthening our economy and ensuring our security, we can shape a future where Europe is not just a global player but a true leader.

This is our moment. The path ahead is clear: a stronger, more independent and united Europe that stands confidently on the world stage. The time for hesitation is over – the time for action is now.

Guy Verhofstadt is president of the European Movement International and a former MEP. Domènec Ruiz Devesa is president of the Union of European Federalists and a former MEP. Cyrus Engerer is a former MEP.