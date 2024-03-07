Obituary

DELICATA. On February 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her siblings Joseph and his wife Ninette, Maryrose, widow of Anthony D’Amato, Charles and his wife Carmen, Monica and her husband Lawrence, Catherine and Raymond, her nephews André, his wife Joanna and their son Edward, Ian Peter and husband Dominic Bugeja-Lane, Gilbert, Stephen, Dominic and her niece Eleonor, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, March 9, at 9.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by cremation. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the first anniversary of the passing of GEORGE CAMILLERI (ex-Central Bank), Mass to commemorate his life will be celebrated at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. All are invited. Please remember him in your prayers.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – WINNIFRED, née Bowman. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 19th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons and daughter, Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, Victor and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CREMONA – OSCAR. In loving memory of our dear father on the 66th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Monica and Alfred Conti and Maria Galea.

FARRUGIA. Remembering our dear brother JAMES on the 11th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

In loving memory of DONALD FELICE a loving husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 7, 2022 at the age of 72. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear FRANCIS TEDESCO on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Charles, Miriam, Joe and George. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured and loving memories of our most precious and beloved SALVINO J. SULLIVAN 20.6.1909 - 7.3.2014 today being the 10th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by his seven children Lydia, David, Stanley, Gloria, Robert, Peter, Mark and their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Maribel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIO WISMAYER on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lina, his daughter Anna Maria, his son Paul and his wife Ariane and his grandson Christian. Forever in our hearts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Julians parish church, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

