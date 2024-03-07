Essential roadworks

Some might not agree with me but I feel the majority of roadworks are essential. What I would like to criticise is that they seem to be never-ending. My feeling is that only a few daily hours are being utilised. The authorities must appreciate that it is not just a particular street that would be affected as the snowball effect will extend to all the other roads in the locality.

All corporations and organisations should coordinate their needs and projects. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I suggest better planning and faster action. If contractors are not in a position to offer faster work they should unite, two or three together. The best option would be to work 24/7 but works should, at least, continue throughout all daylight hours for six days a week. Work should be planned in detail to avoid delays as much as humanly possible. All corporations and organisations should coordinate their needs and projects. In this modem day and age, cooperation is essential.

A utopian solution would be to reduce substantially the number of vehicles but this might be a day­dream, thus “progress” requires a better alternative. Please introduce a faster work turnover and, as I said, get contractors to cooperate and work together.

Frans H. Said – St Paul’s Bay

E-scooters ban

Many thanks to the authorities for putting into effect the ban on e-scooters.

Finally, we can have a promenade without fear of being run over through the recklessness of the users of these scooters, plus clear unobstructed pavements and doorways for the residents and safer roads without the fear of finding scooters going down one-way streets facing oncoming traffic.

Well done once again for this ban.

Michael Vella – Sliema

From the heart

Dear Kusi.

Hope you arrived safely home and you are enjoying your mother and family.

Please, forgive us the trauma of your arrest and detention.

Hope you settled your affairs and said goodbye to friends before leaving Malta.

Wish you all the best.

Pray you be happy in whatever you do.

Always be kind and thanks.

Maria Meilak – Tarxien