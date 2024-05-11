In Memoriam

ESPOSITO – VINCENT. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANGELICA (Gege’). Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving and caring mother and grandmother on her 40th anniversary. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GALEA. Unfailing and ever-cherished memories of HELEN, née Ellul, a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her departure for pastures new. Amabile, Patrick and Marthese, Bernard and Alessandra, Gabriel and Chloe and the three precious gifts Peter, Robin and Louis. May she rest in the peace of the Lord, Amen. “The eternal God is thy refuge and underneath are His everlasting arms” (Deut. 32:26).

VELLA – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 58th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XERXEN – PETRINA (Patricia). Treasured and loving memories of our dearest mum on the third anniversary of her passing into her eternal home in the glory of Heaven. We desperately miss both you and dad, Alfred Xerxen, so very much and take solace in the knowledge that you are now together forever. Permanently in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, Joanne, Charles, Pauline and Nataline and our loving families.

In loving memory of IRENE CUTAJAR who departed this life 12 years ago. Forever loved, cherished and fondly remembered by her family, Lino, Louise, David, Maria, Robin and Adam, and other family members and friends. A Memorial Mass will be said today at 7pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Parking will be available.

Memorial Mass A Mass for the repose of MARIKA MALLIA will be celebrated at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, today Saturday, May 11, following the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest

