Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On May 1, PIUS, aged 73, of Luqa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his sons Ludwig and his wife Rosanne, Arvin and his wife Amanda, his precious grandchildren Miguel and his fiancée Martina, Matias and his girlfriend Kezia, Marcus, Annah Rose, Alec and Ava Mae, his siblings and their respective families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 4 for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa. A mass to celebrate his life will be said at 11am followed by burial in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation are made as a gesture of appreciation for all their support. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DeGABRIELE. On April 30, at Imperial Care Home, Sliema, DORIS née Agius, aged 98, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Theresa and Tano D’Amico, Veronica and John Moore, Philip and Moira, David and Teresa, Ian and Maria, her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said today, Thursday, May 2, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Millennium chapel, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and carers at the Imperial Care Home for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX. In ever loving memory, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on her 13th anniversary. So dearly loved in life and unforgettable thereafter. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Carmel, Patricia and Mary. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, May 5, at 10.30am at Casa Leone XIII chapel, Sacred Heart Avenue, St Julian’s.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dearest MARIKA, a much-cherished sister and aunt. Angela, Joseph, Suzanne, Lisa, David, William, James and their families.

PIZZUTO – ANTON. On the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Doris Gatt and family. May he rest in peace in the loving hands of the Lord.

SERRACINO. In loving memory of our beloved ERIC, today the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts. His wife Mireille and their son Paul, his mother Carmen widow of Charles, his brother Karl and family, his in-laws and other relatives and friends.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love. Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael and Ana and their families. You will always be with us like a handprint on our hearts.

In Memoriam In ever loving and unfading memory of MARY CAMILLERI 4.9.1925 - 2.5.2017 Treasured memories of a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children, Edward and his wife Lilian, Josephine, Michael and his wife Josephine and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest

