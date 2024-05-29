Obituaries

BONNICI. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, Bro. MARIO BONNICI, Augustinian Friar at St Augustine Priory, Valletta, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his brothers and sisters in Malta and in Australia, among whom Fr Raymond Bonnici, OFM Cap., their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, June 1, Bro. Mario will lie in state at the oratory of Our Lady of Consolation, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, from 8.15am onwards. The funeral cortège then leaves the oratory at 9.25am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Secretariat for Augustinian Missions, Pietà, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On May 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARLENE, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and fondly remembered by her son Steve, Josianne, her brother Rene, his wife Thelma, nephews and nieces Marc, Romina, Natassja and grandchildren Justin, Christine and Matthew. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 30, at 8am, for St Francis church, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Care Home, Naxxar, and at Medical Ward 6, Mater Dei Hospital, for their kind care and dedication.

GRECH. On May 28, OSCAR, former Registrar of Companies, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marvie, daughter Dorianne and her husband Ian Pellicano, his son Konrad and his wife Moira Grech, his grandchildren Camille, Martina and Nicolette, his sister Doris and her husband Giovanni Depasquale, in-laws, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, May 31 for Fgura parish church where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to extend its thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and care.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA CARUANA – JOSEPHINE. Cherished memories of a dear mother on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis and Christine, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – JOSEPHINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing. Sorely missed by David, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip and Emma, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dearest sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

