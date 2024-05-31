Obituaries

ANASTASI. On May 29, MARIA CONCETTA, aged 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sons Victor and his wife Maria, Patrick and his wife Marise, Mark and his wife Mariana, and Joseph, widower of her daughter Katherine, her grandchildren Clare, Ian and James and their respective partners, and her great-grandchildren; her brother Oreste and his wife Dorothy, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at 9am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the carers and nuns at Dar Santa Katarina, Attard, for their unwavering care and dedication. Thanks also to the doctors, nurses and carers at Ward M2, Mater Dei Hospital.

AQUILINA. On May 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Nigel, Lara and her husband Ian Casolani, his grandchildren Alexander, Ann, Emma and Sasha, his brother Michael and his family and those of his late siblings, other relatives and close friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, Saturday, June 1, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. On May 24, Dr ENA CREMONA, BA, LLD, UOM, former judge at the General Court of the European Union. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Andrew and Fiona, Michael and Jill Kirkstadt, her beloved grandchildren Joanne, Patrick, Stephanie, Simon and Gabriella, her sister-in-law Miriam Cremona, her cousin Fina Mifsud, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, June 3 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

POLLACCO. On May 30, IRENE, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her son Stephen and his wife Lesley, her son-in-law Louis, widower of her daughter Graziella, her grandchildren Laura, Emma, Francesco, Chiara and Luigi, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at 2pm at Attard parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations towards HopeXChange Malta (Ghana Mission Foundation) will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 57th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 29th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA. In memory of LUCY, who passed away on May 31, 2006. Never forgotten by her children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, Friday, May 31, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memory of MARIA on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

OVEREND – EDWIN. On the 50th anniversary of his birth to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his four sons, Enrico, Stephen, Aldo, Fr Sandro Overend, ofm, and their respective families, besides cousins, nieces and friends in Malta and abroad. We all miss him so much. May God, through the intercession of the Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace. Josette, David and family. Today’s 6.15pm Mass at the Sacred Heart Sanctuary, Żebbuġ, will be celebrated for his repose.

SPITERI. In loving memory of GAETANO, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Violet, his son Raymond and Mary Anne, his daughter Anna, his grandchildren, their spouses, and his great-grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at 6.45am at Santa Liberata church, Kalkara, and at 8am, at Santa Marija Assunta parish church, Għaxaq, on Sunday, June 2, at 10am at the Holy Cross church, Floriana, and on Monday, June 3, at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of DOREEN GAUCI on the second anniversary of her rebirth to eternal life, May 31, 2022 Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother Forever in our hearts and prayers Henry, Joe and Svetlana, Ian and Roberta, Chris and Virginie, Sarah, Elisa, Luca, Andrew, Alessia, Mattia Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated Lord, grant her eternal rest

