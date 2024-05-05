Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On May 3 at Archway Senior Care, Marsascala, JOSEPH (ex-Malta Drydocks manager), from Paola, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Josephine, his daughter Rita-Ann and her husband Christopher, his son Christopher, his grandson Andrew and Rachel, his brother Emmanuel, widower of Connie, who live in Australia, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, May 7, for the Basilica of Christ the King Paola, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management, staff and attending doctor at Archway Senior Care Marsascala, for their outstanding dedication and care.

FORSTER – On May 3, in the United Kingdom, surrounded by his family, ANTHONY, aged 85. A beloved husband, father and friend to those who knew him. Married to Jean for 61 years, Anthony exemplified the beauty of commitment and love. As a dear father to Sandra and her husband Gary, Stephen and his wife Irene and Jeannie, he bestowed upon them not just his name, but a legacy of kindness and love. He was the adored grandfather of Victoria and Thomas; Rhys and Cassandra; David; Alexandra and Simon. In every cherished memory and shared moment, Anthony’s presence illuminated the lives of those around him. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit continues to inspire and guide the family. His love for the island of Malta and his association through the family, remained a burning passion until the end. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Marion, his children Matteo, Marco and Clara, brothers, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. Remembering our dearest father WILLIAM on the anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Remembered with love, gratitude and pride. His children John, Joseph and George, and in-laws.

PACE BALZAN – MARY. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces on the anniversary of her death.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In loving memory of my sister and best friend. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

VELLA. In loving memory of LOUIS and HELEN (NELLIE), who died in May 1988 and 1999 respectively. Michael and family.

In loving memory of JONATHAN CHETCUTI (1978 – 2020) on the fourth anniversary of his being called to eternal life. “You are no longer here; But you are everywhere I am.” So deeply missed. Much love. Elaine and Gigi. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, May 5, at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ church.

In loving memory of our dear mother MYRIAM FRENDO who left us to meet the Risen Lord, her husband John and nephew Jerome, one month ago, on the 3rd of April 2024, at the age of 80 years. She is survived by her daughter Sr Rachel, an Augustinian sister; her son Kenneth and his wife Josette and grandson Jethro; her brothers and sisters; the family of her late husband and the family of the Augustinian Sisters. Masses for her repose will be said at various communities of the Augustinian Sisters. Myriam leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories and lessons of resilience and love.

To Thank

Vivienne Gulia and family would like to thank the reverend clergy, all the family members and friends who attended and sent flowers at the Mass of our dear JOHN GULIA who went to meet the Risen Lord on April 5, 2024. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

