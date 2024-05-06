Obituaries

MALLIA. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDITH née Cauchi, of Edith Boutique, widow of John, passed peacefully away at the venerable age of 102, comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter Judith and her husband Edgar, daughter-in-law Doreen, widow of Manuel, Charles and his wife Corinne, beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Emanuel and her sister Mable, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, May 8, at 10am, at the basilica of Christ the King, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the carers and nurses at Simblija Care Home for their dedication.

Lord Grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. On May 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, from Birkirkara, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

She leaves to mourn her loss her children and their spouses, Manuel and Evelyn, Fr Joe S.J., Charlie S.D.C., Marianne and John, Doris and Manuel, Lora and Joe, Helen and Geatano, Catherine, Rita and Jesmond, David and Veronica, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, May 7, at 9.30am for St Helen’s basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuits Mission in Ethiopia and JRS (Malta) will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MIZZI – JEFFREY. Always in our thoughts and hearts. Loved and missed so very much by Lucia, Zoe, Gaia, his family and many friends.

