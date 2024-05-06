Many educators approach me asking: “How can we increase engagement among this generation of students in our classrooms? It seems they’re not interested.” My response is: “Are we adapting our teaching methods to suit and meet the needs of today’s students, who are born into a world filled with technology? Or are we educating our students for a world that no longer exists?”

In the 21st century, learning has drastically changed, influenced and driven by a generation of digital natives, who are experts in technology from the start. From the moment of birth, the brains of today’s children are immersed in a digital environment, where technology is not simply a tool but an important aspect of their everyday experiences.

This early and ongoing exposure shapes their cognitive development, influencing how they capture, process and understand information. As a result, teaching methodologies must evolve to address the learning needs of these technologically fluent students.

The term ‘digital natives’ refers to individuals born into the digital age, having grown up with the internet, smartphones and other digital technologies. Unlike previous generations, for whom technology was an acquired skill, digital natives have an innate ability in exploring the digital world. This ability impacts their learning methods, attention spans and even their problem-solving strategies.

The neuroplasticity of the child’s brain, which means it can change and form new connections throughout life, helps it adapt to the things it experiences most often. For children today, this adaptation is increasingly shaped by digital stimuli.

Interactive and multimedia features in digital platforms can boost learning by involving the senses, helping to remember information better, and making complex ideas easier to understand. However, this constant exposure to technology also means that traditional teaching methods, often slower-paced and less visually stimulating, may not be as effective with this generation.

Acknowledging this, educators are faced with the challenge of integrating technology into their teaching methodologies in a manner that matches the digital fluency of their students. This does not mean we should just randomly add gadgets and apps to the classroom. Instead, it calls for a thoughtful examination of how technology can enhance learning objectives, promote critical thinking and encourage the development of digital literacy skills.

Adaptive learning technology personalises educational content to match each student’s learning pace and needs, showing how technology can meet the demands of students today. Through the use of such technologies, education can move away from a one-size-fits-all model to a more personalised approach, allowing students to explore subjects in depth, at their own pace and in ways that match their digital mindset.

Moreover, the interactive quality of many educational technologies makes learning more engaging and encourages active participation. For instance, gamified learning platforms transform educational content into interactive games, making the learning process more enjoyable and motivating for children. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies can transport students to ancient civilisations, distant planets or the human biology, offering immersive learning experiences that were unimaginable a generation ago.

However, transitioning to digital learning presents challenges, including worries about screen time, data privacy and the digital divide. To overcome these, educators and policymakers need to collaborate in developing safe and effective digital learning environments. This includes investing in infrastructure and training to ensure that all students, regardless of their socio-economic background, have access to the technologies that now strengthen education.

As we look to the future, it is clear that education must continue to adapt to the changing environment shaped by technological advancement. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, demonstrating both the possibilities and limitations of remote and digital learning. As we emerge from this global crisis, there is an opportunity to reassess and reimagine how we educate our children.

The brains of our children have been trained from birth to interact with and learn from technology in ways that previous generations have not. This difference in their cognitive development requires a rethinking of our teaching modalities to ensure that education remains relevant, engaging and effective for the digital age. By accepting the potential of technology to enhance learning, while also addressing its challenges, we can ensure that our education systems are prepared to nurture and empower the next generation of learners.

The author is the founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), focused on promoting evidence-based strategies to improve teaching and learning effectiveness, emphasising student-centred education. E-mail: erikagalea@educationalneurosciencehub.com.