OBITUARY

CAUCHI. On May 5, at his residence, VINCENT of Tarxien, widower of Josephine, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Marisa, Anita and her husband Stephen, Sonia, Sylvana and her husband Rafael, his grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth, his brother Carmel and his wife Margaret, his sister Rita, his brother Alfred and his wife Doris, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2.45pm, for the Church of All Souls, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Andrew’s Cemetery, Luqa. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Treasured memories of JOHN, a caring father, on the 50th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and their families.

VELLA CLARK. In everlasting love and memory of our dear daughter REBECCA, today, on her 35th anniversary when she returned to her eternal home in the glory of Heaven, four weeks after her 17th birthday. Forever young and always in our hearts. Her loving parents, Lino and Crocy.

