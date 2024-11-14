Obituary

BURRIDGE. On November 10, JOEPHINE MARY, aged 97, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving family Jeremy, Amanda, Georgina, James, Alice, Lily, Lily, Tom, Valentin and great-grandson Gabriel. Funeral Mass will be held at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Targa, on Wednesday, November 27, at 9.15am. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH – JOSEPH EDWARD. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the 24th anniversary of his passing away. His children Joan, Godfrey, David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

PSAILA. In loving memory of MARIA, née Sacco, widow of Carmelo, on the anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Louise Petre and Madeleine Rossignaud, her grandchildren Mia, Rene and Raisa. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of LINO SPITERI on the 10th anniversary of his passing to his eternal spring. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who is always lovingly remembered by his wife Vivienne, his children Noelle, Bertrand, Lara and Lincoln, their partners and his grandchildren Valentina, Matthias, Andrea, Jake, Zachary, Samara and Jade.

In memory of KEWALRAM N. MOHNANI. In everloving memory of our dear Kewalram, a most beloved father and grandfather today being the 33rd anniversary of his death. Time stood still, the day you went; Dry are your tears, gone is your pain; You’re at peace, but we still mourn; The tragic loss, when you passed away. Always in our prayers, hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.