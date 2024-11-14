As Gladiator II hits screens on Friday, the Maltese crew who helped bring Ridley Scott’s ancient world to life have shared their time on set – and the physically punishing training that went into it.

When the epic sequel began filming in Malta last year, dozens of local extras signed on to play soldiers, gladiators and other roles in Scott’s long-awaited follow-up to the 2000 blockbuster.

But they quickly learned this wasn’t a simple background job: some were required to complete a military-style boot camp to turn them into battle-ready soldiers of ancient Rome.

Shaun Desira, a 32-year-old special skills extra with experience in film since 2015, describes the training as “both physically and mentally gruelling”. The boot camp was held not once, but twice, due to the international actors’ strike interrupting the first round.

Overseen by ex-military trainers, the sessions involved twice-daily drills in formation marching, weapons handling and combat tactics that would later translate into the battles depicted on screen.

“A fair few soldiers didn’t make it – I mean they couldn’t take it anymore and opted to stop and go home,” Desira said.

As part of his role, Desira was also expected to wear layers of heavy costume armour under the Maltese summer sun and perform action scenes in full regalia.

“Sometimes, we were in uncomfortable costumes for hours with hot conditions,” he explained.

One memorable scene required him to flee from an attack and tumble over a low wall as archers aimed at him. His performance was so convincing that “a crew member came rushing over to check if I was hurt or just acting. We had a good laugh,” he said.

But Desira’s overall memories are of a rewarding experience that reignited his passion for film work. “I’d do it all again in a heartbeat,” he said.

Morgan Chetcuti took on the role of local stunt coordinator for Gladiator II, managing eight Maltese stunt performers through his company, Phantom Stunts.

His team had various roles from gladiators to beggars and performed stunts ranging from falling down the stairs of a full-scale colosseum built in Fort Ricasoli to being killed again and again.

'It was like giving birth'

“It was like giving birth – in the moment, it was very painful and unpleasant, but if someone asked if I’d do it again, I’d happily say yes,” said the 43-year-old, who has 20 years of experience in the industry.

Filming in the August heat required him and his team to wear heavy cloaks and act as if it were winter, all while sweating under their costumes. Later, after the actors’ strike, filming resumed in December 2023, with the crew wearing sandals in wet and cold conditions.

RELATED STORIES Film reviewers laud Gladiator II, but not as much as the original

Used to high-budget productions, Chetcuti noted the challenges unique to Gladiator II. “In big films, they hire extras and stunt performers just to be there on standby, which means you can spend days just sitting around waiting while getting paid,” he explained.

A memorable moment came when Denzel Washington, who plays slave-trainer Macrinus, gave him a fist bump. “Some big stars can be distant but the leads on Gladiator II were quite warm,” Chetcuti recalled.

While most people have to wait until tomorrow to see the film, the local crew have already had a first look when Latina Films hosted a private screening at Eden Cinemas earlier this month.

“We knew it would be epic because it’s Ridley Scott,” Chetcuti shared, “but I was still surprised by the visual effects.”

He pointed to one of Malta’s most popular bays, Għajn Tuffieħa, which is almost unrecognisable as the scene of a naval battle scene in the movie.

“We filmed at Riviera Bay but, with visual effects, they created a completely different place.”

Costume assistant Sarah Portelli had an equally challenging and fulfilling experience. Along with other assistants, she had to check the outfits of hundreds of extras for continuity within mere minutes.

Shaun Desira, a special skills extra on the set of Gladiator as a lower-level gladiator. Photo: Shaun Desira

'A daunting experience'

“It was such a daunting experience – we’d have just a couple of minutes to do checks on hundreds of people,” she recalled.

“The costume environment was intense,” Portelli explained, describing how she had to climb steep steps of the colosseum while being surrounded by crowds, which, she said, “was far from easy”.

She said the team’s strong sense of camaraderie and collaboration was invaluable.

RELATED STORIES Paramount issues first pictures of Gladiator 2 movie, shot in Malta

One of her favourite aspects was working with extras from diverse backgrounds. “We interacted with people from all walks of life – from doctors to garbage collectors,” she said.

Portelli, unfazed by celebrity, said she does not let Hollywood glamour influence her.

“I’ve worked with big-name celebrities but, to be honest, I don’t care much about celebrity culture,” she noted, adding that she sometimes couldn’t distinguish the stunt performers from the A-listers themselves. “If you want to have a successful career in film, you can’t afford to get starstruck.”