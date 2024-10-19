Obituary

WEBSTER. GEOFFREY, aged 82, passed away peacefully on October 13 at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital with his family by his side. He is deeply mourned by his son Martin and his wife Nicola, his daughter Deborah and her husband Patrick, his daughter Stephanie, and his grandsons Tim and Max. Geoffrey will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. On the fifth anniversary of his death, sadly missed every day, but remembered with joy. His love lives on with all who knew him, especially his loving wife Alaine, his daughters and his family and friends.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandchildren Andrew and Michael.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of CARMELO, a dearest and much beloved father and grandfather, on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GODDARD. In loving memory of ALASTAIR GRAHAM, today the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Carmen, his families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER. Fondest memories of a dear mother, NANCY, always loving and caring. Still greatly missed 27 years later. Always in our hearts, your daughters, son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of Alexander, 19.10.’19-19.10.’24. It has been five years since you departed, dad, and not a day goes by without longing for your love, wisdom, and the warmth you provided. Your memory remains alive in our hearts, giving us strength and inspiration. Today, we celebrate you with love and gratitude, treasuring all the moments we experienced together. You are profoundly missed and will always be in our thoughts. With love, Vladimir, Lucille, Werner, Veronique, and their families.

JOSEPH PACE 19.10.45 - 1.10.23 Remembering our dear Joe (formerly of Capricorn Stationery) on his birthday, a year since his passing. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, his wife Di, and children Carol, Sharon and Ian and their families.

In loving memory of our dearest daughter STEPHANIE RAPA on the seventh anniversary of her tragic demise. She went to meet the Risen Lord on 19.10.2017May Our Lord of love and mercy Care for you our beloved daughter And bless us to trust in Him For peace of mind and heart Forever in our hearts, always in our prayers Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, October 19, at 6.30pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest

