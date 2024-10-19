We follow the rules and deliver results

We are following up on the opinion piece written by Anthony Trevisan (October 8). In particular, we would like to highlight a number of myths presented in the article, mainly related to environmental impacts and sustainability of tuna farming.

Aquaculture in Europe is heavily regulated and Malta is no exception. Any aquaculture establishment is subject to stringent environmental permit conditions and all farms are subject to extensive enforcement monitoring.

All of this is meant to ensure the impact on the environment is minimised, limited to the perimeter of the farm and, ultimately, reversible once a farming operation is closed down.

A tuna farm off the shores of Malta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The environmental permits cover practically all operations of a farm, including feeding, which needs to be undertaken in a controlled manner.

Moreover, from a purely economic point of view, feed is one of the highest costs for a farm, therefore, it is in the farms’ interest to ensure that all feed is eaten by the fish and not wasted.

All of the farms are also subject to independent third-party monitoring. This monitoring, of key environmental parameters, enables the impact of the farming operation on the environment to be quantified objectively. I am happy to say that these reports indicate that the impact is minimal and reversible. Ultimately, fish need good clean seawater to thrive.

From its own volition, the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers has organised a sea clean-up campaign, running from July till September, for the past two years. Four vessels were commissioned to patrol Malta’s eastern shore to collect any floating waste encountered along their path or reported by the public. The vast majority of waste collected was plastic waste.

Sustainability is anything but a joke to tuna ranchers. Collaboration between all the involved parties at the level of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) has paid dividends, with the Atlantic bluefin tuna stock having recovered substantially and now at stable levels. This fishery has transitioned from a recovery to a management plan in view of the efforts put in place by the key players, including Malta.

A system of strictly controlled quotas has ensured that the stock is now being managed sustainably. We are happy to say that the farms in the European Union are subject to the strictest level of controls, something that might not necessarily be the case outside of the EU.

Malta’s farmed Atlantic bluefin tuna is exported mainly to Japan and can now be enjoyed in China also. It is a product that we, and, in fact, all Maltese, should be proud of. Malta’s name has a very high reputation and we are taking all measures to ensure this reputation is safeguarded. It’s a further extension of what sustainability means to us.

The aquaculture industry in this country follows the rules, acts responsibly, invests millions, cleans up the seas, ensures sustainability and delivers tuna of the highest quality, which enhances Malta’s reputation abroad.

That’s something we should all be proud of and support.

Charlon Gouder, CEO of the Malta Federation for Aquaculture Producers – Valletta