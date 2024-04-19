Former Transport Malta official Donald Gouder is the second government employee to return to work despite facing criminal charges as part of a new government policy.

Gouder was suspended after being charged in court last year over issuing a Transport Malta vacancy tailor-made to promote a colleague, Clint Mansueto, and give him more power within the regulator.

Gouder is set to return to work at a different entity: the Tourism Zones Regeneration Agency, Times of Malta understands. Sources said Gouder should begin work at the agency “in the coming days”.

The agency falls under the political oversight of the Tourism Ministry. Questions were sent to the ministry.

A former deputy officer within the corporate services directorate at Transport Malta, Gouder follows Clint Axisa to benefit from the new policy.

Axisa was suspended from his Transport Malta job two years ago after being charged with sexual harassment and committing non-consensual sexual acts on female co-workers.

He began working at Infrastructure Malta on Monday.

Government practice has been to suspend, on half pay, individuals facing criminal charges or in cases of gross misconduct. However, sources said that a new government policy is bringing back to work some employees who had previously been suspended on half pay because of criminal charges.

Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and those who do return to the government are sent to a different agency.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary question addressed to the prime minister showed that 36 public officials had their suspensions lifted and returned to work since October 2023, even though criminal procedures against them are ongoing.

Gouder was among the players in a licensing racket revealed by Times of Malta in October.

WhatsApp chats obtained by Times of Malta revealed how Gouder passed on several names to Mansueto, a former Transport Malta licensing director, including agriculture minister Anton Refalo’s son and the son of Robert Abela’s driver.

Gouder continued to pass on details of candidates to Mansueto even as fears that the scheme could be exposed grew.

Two months before he was arrested and eventually arraigned, Mansueto told Gouder that an “urgent meeting” was held about an anonymous letter containing corruption and discrimination claims in the licensing process.

The letter, however, did not appear to stem the flow of candidates needing “help” as Gouder continued to pass on details of candidates to Mansueto in the intervening two months.