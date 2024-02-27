Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says under-performing Antony has the character to "fight back" based on his previous experience of managing the Brazil winger at Ajax.

Antony has yet to make the starting line-up in the Premier League in 2024 but Ten Hag said the 24-year-old has "great abilities".

"I know from the past, he is unstoppable," the Dutchman said on Tuesday. "No defender can stop him because he's one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. When he plays that game, he will perform.

"I'm very confident he will do it for the future. He is resilient, he is a character and he will fight back. I back him and he now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up."

