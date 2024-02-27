BOV Division One side Valletta Fighters have submitted an official protest to the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) regarding an incident which saw Citizens coach Harry Savaya ejected in their Knockout game against Hibernians, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion in the final seconds of the third quarter when Valletta forward Julian Wait dropped to the floor holding his face after what looked like a hit from Hibernians guard Billy Joel Zammit. But chaos erupted after Hibs centre Anton Axiaq attempted to steal the ball away from Wait as Valletta argued for a foul call.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...