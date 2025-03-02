With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of professor Denis Cuschieri, a respected academic, dedicated educator and one of the founding members of our faculty. His loss is deeply felt within the academic community and by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Prof. Cuschieri was instrumental in shaping the Faculty of Education’s academic and professional landscape, leaving a lasting legacy through his unwavering commitment to education. As a scholar, he played a pivotal role in the development of key programmes and initiatives that continue to benefit students and educators alike. His dedication to fostering a culture of learning and intellectual growth was evident in every aspect of his career.

He was a mentor and guide to many. Generations of students were shaped by his wisdom, passion for teaching and deep sense of responsibility towards their academic and professional development. Those who had the honour of working alongside him as colleagues will remember him for his integrity, generosity and steadfast dedication to excellence.

Prof. Cuschieri’s contributions to the field of education and his profound impact on the lives of his students and colleagues will remain a testament to his remarkable legacy. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

May he rest in eternal peace.